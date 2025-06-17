Former Universal Champion was “light years ahead” of everybody in WWE Creative, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The WWE Universal Championship lasted for eight years in the company after it was first introduced in 2016. The title didn't see many holders as only eight separate wrestlers held the title, but they were some of the biggest names in the company. One such star was the former leader of the Wyatt Family, Bray Wyatt.

The former Universal Champion held the title for 124 days across two reigns, but they weren't particularly memorable ones. Wyatt was one of the best creative minds that WWE possessed among its in-ring talent, and his eerie character was long seen as the successor to The Undertaker.

Speaking about the three-time WWE World Champion during Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was in awe of Wyatt. He claimed that Bray was 'lightyears ahead' of anyone in the WWE creative team and that his release in 2021 was equivalent to if the New York Yankees cut Aaron Judge right now.

"Watching that documentary, and listening to Triple H, it tells you everything you need to know. The WWE letting Bray Wyatt go, is the equivalent of the Yankees cutting Aaron Judge right now. I swear to God, I'm watching this and the minute we don't know what to do with somebody, because Bray Wyatt was so was light years ahead of ahead of them when it came to creative bro, like they were at a third grade level. This guy had a doctorate in psychology and character and storyline. I mean, it was unbelievable to me. And as soon as you get that, what do you get? [Bray] became difficult to work with," Russo said. [36:21 onwards]

Bray Wyatt was one of the most loved superstars on the roster. His release in 2021 came as a massive shock to everyone and his eventual return in 2022 was met with widespread joy. It all proved to be short-lived, though, as Wyatt passed away in his sleep on August 24, 2023, aged just 36.

