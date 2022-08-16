"Last night's bowel movement" - Former Universal Champion mocks Rey Mysterio after brutal beatdown on WWE RAW

Judgment Day kicked off WWE RAW this week, coming down to the ring together and calling out Edge. The WWE legend, who was the former leader of the faction, is set to return next week on RAW in Toronto, where he will be in-action facing current member Damian Priest.

While Judgment Day were in the middle of their promo, they were attacked by Rey Mysterio. The veteran wanted revenge for what happened to his son Dominik last week and held his own initially, dealing out punishment to Finn Balor and Damian Priest with a steel chair. The tide turned after Rhea Ripley grabbed the chair. Priest then laid Mysterio out allowing Finn Balor to follow with a Coup de Grace into the chair, before Rhea Ripley finished it off with a DDT onto the chair as well.

Finn Balor has now taken to Twitter to mock Rey Mysterio after Judgment Day gave the veteran a brutal beating on WWE RAW. Balor posted:

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Rey Mysterio getting beaten down on WWE RAW

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he wasn't a fan of how the segment with Rey Mysterio and Judgment Day went down. Russo was shocked that no one from the back bothered to help the 30 year veteran, nor did officials try to intervene at any point:

"So they're kicking the snot out of Rey Mysterio, getting heat on him. The dude has been around for 30 years, the nicest guy in the world. I had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him, and yet, he doesn't have a friend in the locker room.Not only doesn't he have a friend, bro, not one official, not one referee, nobody comes to help Rey. [8:50 - 9:20]

It will be interesting to see if we get a match between Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio added to the card, and to see how the feud between Edge and the Mysterio family against the Judgment Day culminates.

