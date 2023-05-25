Former Universal Champion needs to feud with Sami Zayn, claims WWE Veteran

Over the past year, Sami Zayn has been one of the most popular stars in WWE, generating crazy reactions from fans week in and week out.

Currently, Zayn is part of a tag team with his longtime friend and occasional rival Kevin Owens, with the pair having won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 39 last month.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette said that the company should turn Kevin Owens heel in order for his and Sami Zayn's story to progress.

“At some point, Owens needs to switch heel on Sami Zayn. When they play his music he gets a pop he comes out, but when they play Sami’s music he gets a bigger pop and he’s more popular. Wherever there going with this right now if they keep doing that it’ll be nice for the future.” [From 0:41 to 1:00]

The past couple of years have, no doubt, been incredible for KO's career, with him main-eventing the past two WrestleManias, facing top stars like The Usos and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set for a huge title match

After taking the tag team championships off of The Usos at WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline is determined to reclaim the gold from Sami and Kevin.

With Jimmy and Jey failing to recapture the belts in their rematch, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are now looking to do what their family members could not and deal with the Owens and Zayn problem.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his historic reign set to surpass 1000 days.

Will Roman Reigns win another title, or will Sami and Kevin retain their championships? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

