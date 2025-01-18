Former Universal Champion open to facing Brock Lesnar again if he ever comes back to WWE

There's not a man alive who Brock Lesnar hasn't conquered in WWE yet. However, if there was anyone who ever posed a serious threat to The Beast Incarnate, it was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

The SmackDown Superstar recently addressed if he would be open to facing Brock Lesnar again.

The two men have a rich history dating back to 2017-18 when Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion. Lesnar and Strowman slugged it out several times, but The Monster of All Monsters failed to get the better of The Beast Incarnate.

The two powerhouses have wrestled each other twice in singles competition, with The Beast Incarnate coming out on top on both occasions.

With Lesnar's future reportedly riding on the verdict of the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, it is unknown if fans will ever see the 47-year-old legend lace up his boots again.

Regardless, Braun Strowman has made it known that he wouldn't mind getting in the ring with his former rival again if the money is right.

Braun Strowman answers if he is stronger than Brock Lesnar

In an interview with Red Carpet Report in 2018, Braun Strowman said he considers himself stronger than Brock Lesnar strength-wise but admitted that The Beast Incarnate is a tough individual.

"Oh man, I don't know, Brock is a tough individual. It depends on what style you're (to) talk about; as far as strength-wise, I believe I'm a good bit strong than him, but if it's things like technique and stuff like that, then I know he's a lot more advance [in] that, so it's a 50/50 thing. Brock's a tough individual, but I like to think I am as well."

The Monster of All Monsters returned to SmackDown last night to exact revenge on Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga for taking him out a few weeks ago.

Fatu and Strowman will now face each other in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

