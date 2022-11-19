Former Universal Champion returns and takes out Roman Reigns in massive ending to WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens returned to take out Roman Reigns to close out this week's WWE SmackDown.

On the blue brand, Butch was set to face Sami Zayn in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament. When the show started, Zayn promised a victory tonight on SmackDown.

As expected, both competitors put on a good match. However, The Bloodline couldn't prevent itself from constantly interfering in the match. At one point, Jimmy distracted the referee as Jey kicked Butch in the back of the head.

This sparked a brawl between the Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline as the match continued in the ring. During the bout, Jey was thrown into the ring before being pulled out by Sheamus. This distracted Sami Zayn, allowing Butch to hit the Bitter End for the win.

After the match, both factions continued the fight as Roman Reigns came out and cleaned the house. As he was looking to spear Sheamus, Kevin Owens came to the ring to brawl with Reigns.

As Owens stared down Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns hit the Superman punch. When the Tribal Chief attempted a spear, KO countered with a stunner. The show closed with Brawling Brutes standing tall in the ring.

Now it is clear that Kevin Owens is the fifth member of the Brawling Brutes' team for the Survivor Series WarGames match. This makes the match more interesting because of the past friendship between Zayn and Owens.

Which team do you think will win at Survivor Series WarGames? Let us know in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes