Former Universal Champion says he got emotional while watching Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently revealed how emotional he got watching his best friend Sami Zayn face off against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

It is no secret that Owens and Zayn have been friends for a long time. The two Canadian superstars made their way up to the top of the wrestling industry together. Before joining WWE, they spent many years on the independent circuit. The duo have been ROH Tag Team Champions as well as two-time PWG Tag Team Champions.

Owens recently appeared on the podcast After The Bell, where the former Universal Champion showered praise on Zayn's Anything Goes match against Knoxville. He also complimented Zayn for working tirelessly to earn his match on the WrestleMania card.

"This is gonna sound really corny but when Wee Man came out from under the ring and started beating the s**t out of Sami, I got emotional at the reaction. It was so good. People were so happy and I know how hard he works, Sami worked for all of this. He had to fight to get it on the show and then he had to fight to make it good because Johnny Knoxville is amazing, all those guys were incredible, but man, they don't turn up, they're not restless, he worked so hard to make that happen," Kevin Owens said. [From 30:45 to 31:30]

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets. My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.

Even though Johnny Knoxville is not a wrestler, he put on a fantastic show along with Sami Zayn for the WWE Universe. The Jackass star eventually pulled off an upset and emerged victorious in the match.

"I would be extremely jealous!" - Kevin Owens on Sami Zayn's match against Johnny Knoxville

Owens himself had a WrestleMania to remember. He was given the honor of main-eventing Night One of the premium live event against the iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During a recent interview with Metro, KO revealed how jealous he would have been of Zayn's match with Knoxville had he not been working with Austin.

"If I was in any other situation for WrestleMania than the one I’m in, I would be extremely jealous!" Owens added: "I love the Jackass movies, I’ve always loved them, I’ve been a fan of Johnny Knoxville for a long time. The fact that Sami gets to do this with him is so awesome." H/T Metro

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn both earned show-stealing moments during WrestleMania 38 on Nights 1 and 2, respectively. It's safe to say that the event was a success for both superstars, even though they both ended up on the losing side.

When using quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Prem Deshpande