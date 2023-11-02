Former Universal Champion seemingly confirms WWE Crown Jewel appearance despite not being announced

A former WWE Universal Champion seemingly confirmed an appearance for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event despite not being on the match card.

The name in question is Finn Balor. Balor has already cemented his legacy as one of the best wrestlers in WWE by winning several titles, including the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Despite all these accomplishments, fans still believe the star is not being treated well in the company as his booking has not been great recently. The Prince is not on the Crown Jewel match card either.

Finn Balor recently took to social media to post a video in which he was taking a photo with a fan who dressed as his 'Demon' character for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

However, in the caption of his post, The Judgment Day star seemingly teased an appearance for Crown Jewel despite not being announced.

You can check out his tweet below:

"Home for 24 hours between [the] Germany Tour and The Crown Jewel, we had some interesting trick-or-treaters!" Balor wrote.

Finn Balor's Judgment Day teammates have matches scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are not on the Crown Jewel match card. However, their teammates Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have upcoming matches.

The Archer of Infamy is set to face off against Cody Rhodes, and The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler.

Even though they are not on the match card, Balor and Dominik are bound to show up alongside their teammates to support them during their bouts.

Fans believe Ripley might lose her title in the Fatal Five-Way match. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day star.

