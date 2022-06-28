"That's a sore subject for you" - Former Universal Champion taunts John Cena on RAW

WWE Superstar Seth 'Freakin' Rollins met his former nemesis John Cena in a backstage segment on the latest edition of RAW. Rollins taunted Cena about his failed Money in the Bank cash in years ago.

On an episode of RAW in 2015, Rollins and Cena faced each other in a singles match where the former kicked the 16-time world champion in the face resulting in a broken nose.

Additionally, Cena was the first superstar in WWE history to unsuccessfully cash in a Money in the Bank contract. On the 1000th edition of the red brand, The Cenation Leader cashed in his MITB contract on then champion, CM Punk. He was disqualified when Big Show (aka Paul Wight) interfered in the match.

On the latest edition of RAW, Seth Rollins met John Cena backstage and stated that he looked incredible and praised the latter's address to fans earlier. Rollins went on to add that they were both 'fashion icons' and 'megastars' in the industry.

The Visionary added that the MITB premium live event was around the corner and was a 'sore subject' for The Cenation Leader given his bad fortune with the cash in once before.

"That's a sore subject for you," Rollins said.

Seth Rollins is set to compete in the Men's MITB ladder match this weekend. He seems quite certain of winning the contract and has even altered his social media handle to 'Mr. MITB.'

