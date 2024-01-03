Former Universal Champion teases return to WWE after 247 days

After being sidelined with an injury since May last year, a former Universal Champion has teased a return to WWE.

Braun Strowman returned to the company in September 2022, and less than a year later, he sustained an injury and had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. He competed in his last match on the May 1 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he and Ricochet defeated Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

When a fan on Instagram wrote that they were patiently waiting for Braun Strowman's return, The Monster of All Monsters reposted it on his Instagram story and wrote that it'll happen in due time. In another story, he wrote that he's not like anyone else.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman provides the latest update on his health

It hasn't been disclosed when Strowman will return to the company yet. When he does come back, it'll be a big surprise, unless WWE announces it beforehand.

During a recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, Braun Strowman said he was doing great as he was cleared to start lifting weights again.

"I'm doing great. Every day [I'm] better [and] pushing forward. I just got cleared to start lifting weights again [for the first time] since I had my surgery. Stuff like that. So one day at a time. WWE took unbelievable care of me. They sent me to Dr. Cordova at the world-famous Andrews Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He's the number one surgeon in the world for this procedure. I was in great hands with that. He's so happy with where I am in my progress and stuff," he said.

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest superstars in the industry right now. With the Royal Rumble only a few weeks away, it'll be interesting to see whether he'll make his return during the event.

