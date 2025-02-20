Former US Champ willing to return to WWE after almost 18 months

Many wrestlers return to WWE several years after receiving their releases. In a recent interview, Matt Riddle revealed he is open to returning to the company almost 18 months after being let go.

Ad

Riddle wrestled for WWE between October 2018 and September 2023. The 39-year-old won the United States Championship once and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice with Randy Orton. He also held the NXT tag titles with Pete Dunne.

On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Riddle said he never wanted to leave his former employers in the first place:

"I mean, I would love to go back to WWE one day, eventually, maybe soon. The thing is, whenever they want, you know? It's not up to me. That's their decision. If it was up to me, I would have been there yesterday. I never would have left, you know? But it's up to them. That's their decision-making, and I respect whatever decision they make, you know?" [1:17:18 – 1:17:39]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Riddle's most recent WWE match took place on the September 4, 2023, episode of RAW. He teamed up with Drew McIntyre in a losing effort against Erik and Ivar.

Matt Riddle's goal before returning to WWE

On January 11, Matt Riddle defeated Satoshi Kojima to win the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. He has also wrestled for AAA, NJPW, TNA, and several other promotions over the last year.

Ad

Moving forward, Riddle plans to keep busy by winning more titles at wrestling events around the world:

"Until then, I'm going to win every championship possible. I'm going to wrestle everywhere under the sun in every country. I know I'm gonna be in Australia, Europe. I know just in the next couple of months I'm gonna probably go to like eight different countries, wrestle like 20, 30 different places, and do my thing." [1:17:39 – 1:17:57]

Ad

In the same interview, Riddle recalled how a legendary wrestler wanted him fired after their first backstage interaction.

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE