Former US Champion defeats Grayson Waller in a casket match at NXT Halloween Havoc

By Shubham Roy
Modified Oct 23, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Grayson Waller
Grayson Waller mocked The Undertaker at NXT Halloween Havoc

Tonight at NXT Halloween Havoc, Grayson Waller took on Apollo Crews in a casket match. The former United States Champion picked up the win after he closed the lid of the casket on Waller.

The casket match stipulation was decided upon after the superstars spun the wheel to make the deal with the assistance of NXT Halloween Havoc hosts Shotzi and Quincy Elliott.

.@WWEApollo slams the casket shut and picks up the win at #HalloweenHavoc!#WWENXT https://t.co/5NS6Lir480

The match began with a back-and-forth offense from both men which then slowly progressed into a fight outside the ring.

At one point, it almost looked like Waller picked up the win over Crews after he sent the latter crashing into a wooden casket. Grayson thought that he had won the match but the referee denied on the grounds that the lid had to be shut on the opponent, whereas Crews had gone through it.

.@WWEApollo and @GraysonWWE will battle in a CASKET MATCH tonight at #HalloweenHavoc! 😱⚰️#WWENXT https://t.co/qRGagMik8f

At this point, the lights went out and Crews made his way back to the ring with a sturdier and bigger casket along with the help of some druids.

Waller tried to deliver the Tombstone piledriver on Crews but the latter reversed it and hit the Australian superstar instead. Crews launched Waller into the casket from the apron and shut the lid on him to pick up the victory.

Waller and Crews have been at each other's throats for the last couple of weeks on NXT ever since the latter made his return to the developmental brand. It remains to be seen if this match has put an end to their feud.

