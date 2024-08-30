Former US Champion opens up about current WWE backstage atmosphere

A top WWE Superstar, who has been in the company for nearly 12 years, recently shared his thoughts on the current backstage atmosphere with Triple H at the helm. The name in question is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and United States Champion, Baron Corbin.

The Lone Wolf teamed up with Bron Breakker on the white-and-gold brand earlier this year. Together, they formed The Wolfdogs and defeated The D'Angelo Family (Channing Lorenzo & Tony D'Angelo) to become NXT Tag Team Champions. However, the duo lost the tag title to Nathan Frazer & Axiom before moving to WWE's main roster.

During an interview with TV Insider, ahead of the 2024 Bash in Berlin, Baron Corbin expressed his positive outlook on the current backstage atmosphere. The 39-year-old former US Champion highlighted the high morale among the wrestlers and their excitement for the future.

The Lone Wolf also praised the WWE Chief Content Officer's efforts to elevate the show and company, emphasizing his support for the wrestlers and his willingness to give them multiple opportunities to succeed.

"It’s great. There is a lot of high morale. Guys are excited to see what the future holds. [Triple H] is always trying to figure out how he wants to elevate the show and company and is doing such a great job at that. He is really standing behind guys and giving them numerous chances to succeed. I think that’s important. I think a lot of the guys see a lot of hope in that," said Corbin. (H/T - TV Insider)

Baron Corbin compares Triple H and Shawn Michaels as WWE bookers

Given that The Lone Wolf made a jump from NXT to WWE SmackDown in 2024, he has worked under the creative leadership of both Shawn Michaels and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Baron Corbin shared that The Heartbreak Kid and The Game have striking similarities in their approach to wrestling. Both WWE legends share a vision for what they want to see in wrestling shows, according to the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

"I mean, I think the cool thing is they're fairly similar. They both have a similar mind for the show they're trying to create. They wanna have action. They wanna have car crashes. They wanna have dominant superstars. Guys that can hand out beatings and guys that can go. I think that's something that's really amazing," Corbin said.

After joining the main roster, The Lone Wolf has begun teaming up with Apollo Crews. The duo is currently involved in a feud with Legado del Fantasma.

