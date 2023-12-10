Former US Champion seemingly uses The Undertaker's iconic motorbike entrance at NXT: Deadline

The Undertaker's motorbike entrance is nothing short of iconic - something he brought back in the last match of his career against AJ Styles and later on during appearances on RAW and NXT. The entrance was used by a former United States Champion at NXT: Deadline.

The Undertaker is most known for two personas - first, The Phenom, and second, The American Badass. The second one was a much shorter run as he transitioned into the Big Evil character, but the motorbike entrance remains one of the most memorable parts of his WWE career.

Right before the main event of NXT: Deadline, former US Champion Baron Corbin made his entrance using a motorbike, almost exactly the same way The Undertaker did.

The Phenom also made an appearance a couple of months ago in NXT and got to share a very special moment with former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

He made his entrance on a bike, but his exit was side-by-side with Carmelo Hayes, and the retired legend and the up-and-comer both struck the iconic pose with their backs to the crowd.

Corbin, on the other hand, has found a new lease on life in NXT and got involved in a deeply personal feud against Champion Ilja Dragunov.

