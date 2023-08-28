Former WCW Champion comments on Mick Foley's "unbelievable" match with WWE legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently recalled the legendary series of matches Mick Foley had against the late great Terry Funk.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who had been dealing with several health issues like dementia in recent years, passed away on August 23 at the age of 79. Considering Terry Funk was such an influential performer of his time, the wrestling world came together to pay their respects to him for his immense contributions to the business.

Among his greatest rivals was Mick Foley, with whom Funk had a series of explosive hardcore matches in WWE, ECW, and Japan. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo praised Foley and Funk's legendary rivalry.

The former WCW Champion praised the two legends for their chemistry inside the ring and added they always put up "unbelievable" matches.

"I'll go with anything and everything between Mick Foley and Terry Funk. I don't care if it was in Japan; I don't care if it was in Mick's backyard. Like anything with those two guys was brilliant. Like I go back to the double-cross ranch where he played a heel, and they then brought in Dorian, I go way back then. But the stuff he and Mick did was unbelievable," said Vince Russo. [8:57 - 9:28]

WWE legend Mick Foley paid a touching tribute to Terry Funk following his death

After the news of his passing became public, Mick Foley put out a heartfelt tribute to Terry Funk on Twitter.

The former WWE Champion termed Funk his "mentor," "idol," and one of his "closest friends" in the wrestling business. Foley also urged fans to go out of their way and catch up on Terry Funk's work on the internet.

"Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend - it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk," Foley wrote.

For those unaware, Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by none other than the late great Terry Funk himself.

