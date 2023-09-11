Former WCW Champion thinks WWE could see "layoffs" after Endeavor officially acquires the company (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes a few people in WWE could lose their employment if their jobs become redundant once Endeavor officially takes over the promotion.

After years of speculation about a possible sale, it was finally confirmed in April this year that the global sports entertainment juggernaut was being acquired by Endeavor Group. It was recently reported that WWE and UFC, which is also owned by Endeavor, are expected to officially merge and become a single entity on September 12, 2023.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that a few people are bound to lose their jobs whenever a merger takes place. The former WCW Champion mentioned that it would make little sense from Endeavor's perspective to employ those who were doing the same jobs as many of their own employees.

"I'm sure when they merge, there are people in Endeavor who are doing the jobs that people are doing in WWE. You don't need two people doing the same job. So there are going to be layoffs. It has nothing to do with companies or wrestling; when companies merge, there are going to be layoffs." [0:50 - 1:15]

Dana White comments on the WWE-UFC merger

A couple of months back, in an interview, Dana White shared his thoughts on how WWE and UFC could become a singular "sports juggernaut" after their merger. White added that there was a chance the two entities could even run shows on the same weekend in the same city under Endeavor's leadership.

"But then when you start talking about -- when we roll into cities -- you can have a city that wants UFC, WWE, and you could do bull riding that same weekend. When you look at the parent company [Endeavor] and all the things that we're creating and building inside the parent company, this thing's gonna turn into a sports juggernaut."

While there's been no hint of it, it'll be interesting to see if the MMA promotion and the sports entertainment juggernaut have some crossover appearances from their performers following the merger.

