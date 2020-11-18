Former WCW Tag Team Champion Crowbar was the guest on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, the former WCW star opened up about his time working with David Flair. Crowbar held the WCW tag titles with David Flair and had nothing but praise for him.

Crowbar reveals what David Flair was like behind the scenes

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Crowbar spoke about his experience working with David Flair in WCW. Crowbar put David Flair over as one of the nicest people he's met and revealed that David was always aware of his limitations inside the ring:

They had a weird dynamic going on. David Flair was there, he was this psycho guy, whacking people with a crowbar, stalking women, all kinds of crazy stuff. For whatever reason, when they broke the hours down, David was popping the ratings. They liked to watch David Flair for whatever reason they liked watching him. But they were limited in the fact that David was just not a strong in-ring performer so they came up with the idea to team me with [David] Flair. I got the call and at that point, I had never seen David Flair on the Saturday night show so I'd never met him before so obviously you're thinking, this is the son of Ric Flair maybe he's going to be head in the clouds, conceited, stuck up, whatever. Nicest guy in the world. He knew he was limited. He knew I was being brought in to help him and he was super super respectful, super super nice guy. He was in a tough situation. How do you possibly fill the boots of Ric Flair? You can't. He knew that and he was happy to be there as well. He knew his limitations. He tried to learn, he did learn and a real great guy. I had a great time with both him and Shannon. We were three young kids having a great time.

Apart from being a former WCW Tag Team Champion, Crowbar is also a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion and a former WCW Hardcore Champion.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling