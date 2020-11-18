Former WCW star Crowbar also had a run in WWE before he signed with World Championship Wrestling. Crowbar competed in the Light Heavyweight Championship tournament where he faced and lost to eventual winner Taka Michinoku. At the time, Crowbar was competing under the name Devon Storm. He went on to make some appearances on Shotgun Saturday Night facing the likes of D'Lo Brown. Following his run in WWE, Crowbar signed a developmental deal with WCW where he was part of a faction with David Flair and Daffney. Crowbar and Flair are former WCW World Tag Team Champions.

Crowbar opens up about an interesting backstage interaction with Vince McMahon

Former WCW star Crowbar was a guest on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, we asked Crowbar about his time in WWE and whether he had any interesting backstage interactions with Mr. McMahon.

Crowbar, who was in physical therapy school at the time, had helped patch up Road Dogg so he could go out and compete. He was later approached by Vince McMahon who thanked him for what he'd done:

There was one incident where I had a quick interaction. There was a show at the Meadowlands Arena. Road Dogg had pulled his hip-flexor, I believe, and they all knew that I was in physical therapy school so it was like touch and go as to whether Road Dogg was going to be able to wrestle that night. Somebody mentioned to him that I'm going to physical therapy school. I wrapped him up. He was able to work and I got a 'Are you Devon Storm?'. Yes. 'I would like to thank you for wrapping up the Road Dogg and enabling him to wrestle'. I said you're very welcome Mr. McMahon and he just walked away. That was my interaction. That was it. So that's my story. Not glamorous but that was my one interaction.

