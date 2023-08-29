Former WCW star explains why he never trusted Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is among the most successful yet polarizing wrestlers in the history of the business. One of The Hulkster's former WCW co-workers, Ice Train, recently opened up about his experiences with the WWE legend.

Ice Train, real name Harold Hogue, had three separate spells with WCW between 1993 and 2001. Hogan worked for the same company between 1994 and 2000, during which time he had the final say on the creative direction of his character.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Ice Train revealed that he never trusted Hogan due to their different backgrounds in the wrestling industry:

"Hogan was a very nice guy to me, the two, three occasions we spoke. I just didn't trust him, and all I had to do was just shake his hand and he probably could have catapulted my career. But it was the trust factor when the guys came up from New York [WWE] to the south [WCW], and the south had been good to me." [17:10 – 17:32]

Ice Train faced several high-profile names in WCW, including Booker T, Chris Benoit, DDP, and Goldberg. Outside the ring, he became friends with Arn Anderson and Ric Flair during his early days in the business.

Ice Train wishes he formed a relationship with Hulk Hogan

Although he struggled to trust Hulk Hogan, Ice Train never had any negative interactions with the eight-time WrestleMania main-eventer.

The former WCW star added that Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, seemed to be a "good man" whenever they spoke to each other:

"WCW, I can't ever say anything wrong about them," Ice Train continued. "I think my money was good, I think they treated me good. Man, I wish I would have took my time and got to know Terry better. The times I spent with him, just a wonderful guy. [Hogan always said] hello, always polite, just a businessman. Just a good man." [17:32 – 17:57]

Ice Train's last WCW match took place on the March 19, 2001, episode of Nitro, a week before the show aired for the final time. He lost to Kanyon in a five-minute contest.

