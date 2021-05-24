Former WCW star gives backstage insight into NWO Sting angle

Former WCW star Jeff Farmer recently opened up about the NWO Sting angle.

Jeff Farmer made his WCW debut as Cobra before transitioning into the role of impostor Sting a.k.a NWO Sting.

In a recent interview Pro Wrestling Defined, Jeff Farmer opened up about how the idea for NWO Sting first came about and which WCW star approached him about it:

"Dallas Page approached me. He was pretty tight with Eric Bischoff at the time, I think they're still good friends. He said they had this idea to do this fake Sting character. I think they chose me because physically I was very similar, Steve [Sting] and I are about the same size," Farmer said.

Jeff Farmer on how he got ready for his role as NWO Sting in WCW

During the interview, Jeff Farmer also gave fans an insight into how he prepared for his role as NWO Sting.

Jeff Farmer revealed that Sting had lent him his gear. He added that he mainly watched Sting's work and mimicked him, instead of working directly with the stinger. Farmer also gave fans an idea of the role NWO Sting was meant to play on WCW television:

"Sting had given me his gear to wear for the segment but we didn't really go through any moves or anything like that. I mean, I just watched what he did and mimicked him. I mean the idea of the character initially was to fool everyone but later it was to mock him, cause problems and kind of be a thorn in his side. We weren't trying to fool anybody once the gig was up and then it was more to just cause him trouble and being a thorn in his side so to speak."

