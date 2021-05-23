"Hats off"- Former WCW star says Eric Bischoff did an amazing job in WCW

Former WCW star Jeff Farmer recently opened up about his relationship with Eric Bischoff.

Jeff Farmer is a former WCW and New Japan Pro Wrestling star. Farmer famously played the role of impostor Sting in WCW and he later transformed into NWO Sting for a run in Japan.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Defined, Jeff Farmer was asked about his relationship with former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. Farmer said that although he had an early contact issue with Bischoff, they later put it aside and successfully worked together:

"Early on we had a contract dispute, as I mentioned, with Eric and then they asked me to do the NWO Sting. To do that part, Eric and I kind of met and shook hands and it was kind of like, 'Okay, this is a better arrangement than we had before.' I admire Eric. I saw him not that long ago and we sat down and chatted. To his credit, he did an amazing job at the time in WCW and the stuff he was doing with the NWO, and running the company and a very knowledgeable guy. He did a great job running WCW and were in the war at that time with WWE and he did outstanding. Hats off to him for being able to pull everything off that he did," Farmer said.

Former WCW star Jeff Famer on his relationship with Ole Anderson

Also during the interview, Jeff Farmer was asked about his relationship with wrestling legend Ole Anderson.

Jeff Farmer revealed a funny story about how he once sold Ole Anderson his pickup truck. He also added that he respected Ole Anderson and everything he had achieved in pro wrestling:

"Ole Anderson, I sold him my truck when I got there. It's a funny story. I had a Ford F-150 and I had moved into an apartment complex that didn't allow trucks. So I had to sell it and I sold it to Ole. I really liked Ole Anderson. He was a character but he was old school and he was one of those guys that was just tremendous and had all the knowledge of what he had done with the Minnesota Wrecking Crew.... I liked Ole."

