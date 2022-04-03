Former WCW star Glacier makes prediction for WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is right around the corner, and former WCW wrestler Glacier has picked Ronda Rousey as his favorite for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at the show.

In a video posted by the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel, the former WCW star made his predictions for matches at the upcoming premium live-event. When talking about the match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, he picked the former UFC Bantamweight Champion as his favorite. He invoked the name "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Rousey's likeness to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"My sentimental favorite is Ronda Rousey because I was a huge Roddy Piper fan. Anybody coonected to Roddy Piper I gotta cheer for." said Glacier (0:06 to 0:13)

Ronda Rousey returned at Royal Rumble 2022 after almost 2 years of inactivity. She won the match to book her place in a championship match at WrestleMania 38. She chose SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The feud has seen the two attack each other on a weekly basis. Flair even put Rousey in a crossface on top of a car. The match was expected to headline Night One of the show, but the spot has since been taken by the KO Show featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Glacier also predicted the winner of the Night Two main-event at WrestleMania 38

Former WCW wrestler Glacier predicted Brock Lesner would come out on top in the "Winner-Takes-All" match to unify the WWE Championship and Universal Championships between him and Roman Reigns.

Stating his reasoning for the pick, the former WCW wrestler spoke of The Beast's physical prowess and experience in the ring.

"Oh man! How do you go against Brock, you know? Well, I'm just gonna go with (him) like I said based on pure size, strength, and power, and experience. A lot of people don't realizr that Brock's been doing this now for over 20 years. So yeah, I'm gonna lean towards Brock on that one" Glacier said (0:20 to 0:36)

Brock Lesnar won the men's Royal Rumble 2022 to book his place in a championship match at WrestleMania 38. He picked Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his opponent.

Lesnar then went on to win the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, making the match at the Showcase of The Immortals a title vs title and winner-takes-all match. The bout will close out WrestleMania weekend as the main-event of Night Two of the show.

Do you agree with Glacier's picks? Which Superstars do you think will walk out of WrestleMania 38 as champions? Sign off in the comments section below.

