Former WCW Superstar Chuck Palumbo reveals why transition to WWE failed

Former WCW star Chuck Palumbo recently opened up about moving to WWE in 2001, after WWE purchased the promotion.

Chuck Palumbo is a former tag team champion in both WWE and WCW. He made his debut in WCW in 2000 and was later a part of the popular Billy and Chuck tag team in WWE.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Defined, Chuck Palumbo opened up about WCW stars moving to WWE right after the buyout in 2001. Palumbo felt that the transition had been a failure and explained why:

"Unfortunately, the transition was a failure. If you look at it, the business went into a real slump when you had all this talent. That was partly due to a couple of things. Now don't get me wrong, Vince is a very successful, very intelligent man. You have wrestlers from two different organizations in competition, right? Let's put this aside and let's bond. Let's work together and befriend each other and become a team. I think that would have worked out a lot better. From a business standpoint, and I mean dollars to cents, and from a wrestling industry standpoint, that would have been a lot better."

Chuck Palumbo on his biker gimmick in WWE

Chuck Palumbo was released by WWE in 2004 before returning to the company in 2006. He eventually returned to television in his biker gimmick, which reflected his real-life interest in motorcycle culture.

Speaking about his biker gimmick, Palumbo said that while the image of the character was an extension of him in real life, by the end of the gimmick, he was not happy with where the writers had taken it:

"The biker gimmick was cool because the image, not the personality but the image was an extension of myself in my personal life. I was very much into motorcycle culture since I was a child so that was kind of cool. The character itself, the writing, I believe got distasteful at the end with the beating up of the women and the crazy psycho jealous boyfriend. I think it went a little bit over the top I really wasn't crazy about the character at that point."

