Former WCW wrestler nominates Cody Rhodes' WWE encounter for Best Match of The Year (Exclusive)

Former WCW veteran Ice Train feels Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins put on the best match of the year at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

The Hell in a Cell encounter capped off a trilogy of matches between The American Nightmare and The Visionary. Following his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes caught the interest of Rollins, and the latter tried to get the better of him. The exclamation point of their final battle was that Rhodes had torn his pectoral muscle and went ahead with the match despite being injured.

While discussing the 2022 Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards on this week's UnSKripted podcast, Ice Train mentioned that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell would be his pick for the best match of the year. He added that Cody put on a great show despite being in immense pain throughout the encounter.

"I'm going with Cody Rhodes. He put on a strong performance, he really did. He fought through pain and everything. That was a good show." [14:16 - 14:35]

Ice Train also picked a WWE star for the best promo skills category

During the same conversation, the WCW veteran picked Becky Lynch for the best promo skills category. He detailed that Lynch has improved considerably on the mic in recent years.

"Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch cuts some good promos. I've spotted that her mic skills have really improved." [14:54 - 15:10]

Lynch is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Hall of Famer Lita. The two stars will team up with Trish Stratus to go up against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

