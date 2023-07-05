Former WCW wrestler says he is still alive, a month after death rumors circulated

One of Chris Jericho's first WCW opponents has responded to rumors that he passed away last month.

Jeff Gann, better known to wrestling fans as The Gambler, appeared in WCW between 1990 and 1999. On June 7, fans and wrestlers took to social media to pay tribute to Gann after reports circulated about his passing.

Jericho, who initially believed the rumors, invited Gann onto his Talk Is Jericho podcast to shed light on the bizarre story. Gann explained that the misunderstanding came about after another wrestler sadly died:

"To my knowledge, there was a gentleman by the name of Russell Stallings that was using the name Gambler. He's the one that passed away. Condolences to his family. It's a sad thing, but I'm glad it wasn't me."

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Heard The Gambler #JeffGann passed away. I want to thank him for saving my career. In 1996 early in my #WCW tenure, I had no confidence that I could make it in the big leagues. Then Jeff guided me through a basic but good match & got me on track. THX JEFF! youtu.be/5Pag-a9GmuM Heard The Gambler #JeffGann passed away. I want to thank him for saving my career. In 1996 early in my #WCW tenure, I had no confidence that I could make it in the big leagues. Then Jeff guided me through a basic but good match & got me on track. THX JEFF! youtu.be/5Pag-a9GmuM

Chris Jericho defeated Gann in his second WCW match on August 23, 1996. The current AEW star said he received bad feedback after his previous bout against Jerry Lynn, causing him to lose confidence. He credits Gann for helping to restore faith in his abilities.

How the former WCW wrestler's son reacted

Jeff Gann's son, also named Jeff, tried to call the veteran wrestler six times after reading several tweets about his passing.

Gann missed the calls because his phone was placed on top of a toolbox while he was working. When he finally returned the call, his son burst into tears:

"I call him back," Gann continued. "I said, 'Oh s**t, something's wrong.' When he hears my voice, he just breaks down, starts crying. I'm like, 'Son, what's wrong?' He's like, 'Dad, do you not know it's all over the internet that you died?' I said, 'Oh, I didn't know.' Hell, unless I'm dead, I don't know it."

jeff gann @JeffagannGann #rumor #alive #wcwthegambler #prowrestling I don't know started the rumor of my dad Jeff Gann ( the gambler ) from wcw has passed. He is alive. I talked to him at 10: 15 eastern time. He is ALIVE. Not dead. #false I don't know started the rumor of my dad Jeff Gann ( the gambler ) from wcw has passed. He is alive. I talked to him at 10: 15 eastern time. He is ALIVE. Not dead. #false #rumor #alive #wcwthegambler #prowrestling

Gann, who also wrestled as Jeff Gamble, mostly worked as an enhancement talent. His final WCW match ended in defeat against Johnny Attitude on the August 21, 1999, episode of WorldWide.

