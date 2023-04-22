Former Women’s Champion breaks character to ask the WWE Universe where she belongs 

Sometimes it's easy to lose your way in the WWE Universe.

At WrestleMania 39, Asuka once again lost at the Showcase of the Immortals to Bianca Belair. This left The Empress of Tomorrow a very disheartening 0-5 record at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Next week, the 2023 WWE Draft will begin, which often gives the stars of RAW and SmackDown a new life as they change brands; with any luck...the same will happen for Asuka. The former RAW Women's Champion took to social media today to ask a question to her fanbase regarding the upcoming event, tweeting out:

"It's almost #WWEDraft. Do you think I will be #WWERaw or #SmackDown?," Asuka asked in a tweet.

A tweet like this is very out of character for Asuka, as she rarely uses her social media accounts in a serious manner. Wherever The Empress of Tomorrow ends up, we hope she finds the happiness she's looking for.

The WWE Universe chimes in on what Asuka's future should be following the 2023 WWE Draft

While no one on RAW or SmackDown knows where they'll end up following the WWE Draft, the WWE Universe always has their preferences regarding where their favorite talents land. If there's one thing you can always count on, it's that the WWE Universe will have an opinion on social media.

The Empress of Tomorrow got a lot of feedback from her tweet regarding what brand she should end up on following the WWE Draft. You can see a collection of those embedded below.

Kevin Stiles @kstiles1998 @WWEAsuka Raw or Smackdown, it doesn't matter for no one is ready for Asuka @WWEAsuka Raw or Smackdown, it doesn't matter for no one is ready for Asuka

Funnily enough, the home of WWE RAW, the USA Network, also chimed in hoping that The Empress of Tomorrow will stay on Monday nights, tweeting out:

"@WWEAsuka Please stay," USA Network said in a tweet.

What do you make of Asuka's tweet? Do you think she'll be better off on RAW or SmackDown following this year's Draft? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

