Former Women's Champion 'clowns' herself for being unprepared for match at WWE Crown Jewel

A two-time WWE Women's Champion made fun of herself after losing her match at Crown Jewel last Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bianca Belair returned from a two-month hiatus a couple of weeks ago and immediately challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. The EST got her shot at Crown Jewel, but interference from the returning Kairi Sane helped SKY retain her title.

The EST of WWE was already at a disadvantage before Sane's return since she was dealing with the champ and Bayley. It was a valiant effort by Belair, but the numbers game was too much to overcome.

In a post on her Instagram account, Bianca Belair expressed her disappointment in herself for thinking that IYO SKY would prefer getting a clean win. Belair even "clowned" herself for her bad judgment at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

"Me getting ready for Crown Jewel after showing up along thinking Iyo would really fight me 1-on-1," Bianca wrote on top of the clown girl meme.

Bianca Belair shared this on her Instagram stories.

It will be interesting to see how Belair will retaliate on SmackDown this coming Friday. She will be outnumbered, especially if SKY finds a way to get Sane and Bayley on the same page despite their history.

Bianca Belair to star in 'Love & WWE' reality show with Montez Ford

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is set to debut on Hulu in February 2024. It's a new reality television series starring the real-life couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

The show has already been filmed, and it will look at Belair and Ford's road to WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. Ford, along with Angelo Dawkins, won the Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way tag team match on Night 1. Belair retained her then-RAW Women's Championship against Asuka on Night 2.

Belair and Ford have been together for several years and were married back in 2018.

