Former Women’s Champion comments on Asuka’s apparent hiatus from WWE

It seems like Asuka's current battle with herself will see her take an absence from WWE for a bit.

Last week on WWE RAW, Asuka was pinned by Bayley in a triple threat match that also involved Rhea Ripley. Last night, she lost again to Ripley in a singles match.

In the early hours of the morning following last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Empress of Tomorrow took to social media to imply that she'll be away from WWE for a while.

"I'll be on a trip for a while," Asuka said in a tweet.

This prompted the leader of Damage CTRL to take a shot at the former WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, suggesting that if she can't handle what's going on in the company right now that she can leave.

"CAN'T HANDLE DA HEAT, STAY OUT OF DA KITCHEN," Bayley said in a tweet.

Will Asuka start utilizing aspects of her Kana character on WWE programming?

Over the past week, the former RAW Women's Champion has been teasing that elements of her Kana character from Japan will be implemented into her persona on WWE RAW sooner rather than later.

While it was initially chalked up to The Empress of Tomorrow having fun on social media accounts, her tweets were acknowledged on commentary last night by Corey Graves. Usually, things like this wouldn't be brought up unless the company intended to use it as part of her story.

As of this writing, there is no time table on when The Empress of Tomorrow will return to Monday Night RAW, but her actions on social media have the WWE Universe buzzing about what she might be doing next.

