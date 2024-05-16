Former Women's Champion details how a last-minute change came in the way of Becky Lynch "completing" her career

Becky Lynch has accomplished almost everything there is to in WWE. One accolade that has eluded her is the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase. In a recent interview, Carmella revealed that The Man was slated to win the MITB match back in 2017 but a last-minute change saw Mella win the contract.

2017 saw the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match take place. Carmella, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina, and Charlotte Flair took part in the match with Carmella walking out with the opportunity to challenge for the women's championship at a time of her choosing.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, The Queen of Staten Island recalled the match and how the superstars were forced into a rematch the same week because of James Ellsworth's interference. Carmella revealed that the original plan was to have Becky Lynch win the match but a last-minute decision saw that change.

"I remember I opened SmackDown that night with a promo and we had physicality later in the night when Bryan [Danielson] was the G.M. and he was supposed to talk about how we’re having another match and the physicality was me on top. I was supposed to knock everyone out of the ring and because the promo was so good… that they changed all the physicality and so they changed it at the end," she said. [H/T Post Wrestling.]

Carmella went on to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship when she cashed in her MITB contract against Charlotte Flair.

What does Becky Lynch think about winning the Money in the Bank briefcase?

Last year, The Man took part in her fifth Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Becky Lynch came up short yet again when IYO SKY climbed the ladder to unhook the briefcase and get the chance to call herself Ms. Money in the Bank.

In an interview ahead of the PLE, the former RAW Women's Champion let the WWE Universe know what winning the briefcase meant to her. She stated that it was the one thing she needed to "complete" her career.

Even though Lynch has yet to win her first Money in the Bank briefcase, she has always been one of the top competitors in the company. Currently, she is enjoying her time at the top of the food chain as the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW.