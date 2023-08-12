Seth Rollins shares heartfelt moment backstage with WWE Superstar that cost Becky Lynch the opportunity to "complete" her career

WWE released a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the SummerSlam PLE. In one photo, Seth Rollins was seen hugging and congratulating Iyo Sky, who won the WWE Women's Title that night. She is also the woman who cost Becky Lynch the Money In The Bank match last month.

SummerSlam saw many champions defend their Titles. Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor while Asuka was unable to hold on to her WWE Women's Title in a Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

The EST of WWE won the WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam, but her celebration was short-lived when Iyo Sky and Bayley made their way to the ring. The duo attacked all three women with the MITB briefcase before Sky cashed in the briefcase to beat Bianca and win her first singles Title in WWE.

Seth Rollins and IYO SKY

In WWE's behind-the-scenes photos of SummerSlam, Seth Rollins was seen congratulating Iyo Sky with a hug after she won the WWE Women's Title that night. It seems like many WWE Superstars are excited for Sky as they took to Twitter to congratulate the Damage CTRL member for her performance at the PLE.

What did Becky Lynch have to say about the possibility of winning the Money In The Bank match?

Becky Lynch has achieved almost everything there is to in the WWE. One honor that alludes The Man is the right to call herself Ms. Money In The Bank. At this year's Money In The Bank PLE, Becky Lynch competed against five other women to win the briefcase that could change lives.

The five women, in addition to Becky Lynch, were Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and Iyo Sky. The Man came close to winning the briefcase this year, but Iyo Sky was smart enough to handcuff Bayley and Lynch's hands together and climb up the ladder to capture the briefcase.

Ahead of her match, in an interview, Becky Lynch stated that she looked forward to winning the match because she is yet to win the briefcase in her career.

"It has always been in my fingertips, but it's always slipped away from me. So that's haunted me. It's the one thing that I have left to do. It's the one thing that I can do to feel like my career has been complete."

What do you think about the heartfelt moment captured behind the scenes? Sound off in the comments!

