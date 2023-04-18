Former Women's Champion drops major hint that she was the one who attacked Lita last week on WWE RAW

Lita was attacked backstage last week on WWE RAW, which meant that Trish Stratus was forced to step in for her when it came to defending her Women's Tag Team Championships.

Many fans believed that because Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the ones who found her, they could have been behind the attack, or even Trish Stratus, given that she appeared to have a plan going into last week's show.

That being said, Bayley may have just revealed that she was the one behind the attack or could have at least ordered Damage CTRL to do her bidding.

The former women's champion recently posted an image making light of the fact that Lita won't be on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Bayley can be seen laughing at the fact that the WWE Hall of Famer won't be in attendance for this week's show.

WWE RAW star Bayley has made it clear she wants a one-on-one dream match against Lita

When it comes to motive, Bayley would be the one who has the most since she has been pushing for a one-on-one match against Lita for several years.

The former Women's Champion claimed back in 2018 that she idolized Lita growing up and would love a dream match against the at Evolution.

"Maybe I can make that match right now - maybe if I can have a match against Lita that's like a dream match in the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution," said Bayley. [H/T Skysports]

The two women shared a ring at WrestleMania, where Becky Lynch pinned Bayley. While this attack cost Lita her tag team championship but could have guaranteed Bayley that dream match for SummerSlam.

Do you think Bayley was the woman behind the attack on Lita on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes