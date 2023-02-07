Former Women's Champion earns the final spot of Women's Elimination Chamber match on WWE RAW

Today WWE fans got one step closer to knowing who will face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for her title. The trash-talking former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated an impressive field of challengers and made her way into the Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

The Fatal Four-Way match was set to decide who would get the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event. The contest inside the gruesome chamber will decide the number one contender for the RAW Women's Title at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The match kicked off with Piper Niven taking control, with the former NXT UK star using her strength and surprising speed to quickly assert her dominance. However, following a return from a commercial break, Carmella, Candice LeRae, and Michin Mia Yim were able to make things a bit more even.

In the match's final sequence, Carmella was able to use Niven's momentum to crush LeRae in the corner. She would then hit Niven with a quick superkick and roll up The Poison Pixie for the win.

Monday Night marked Carmella's official in-ring return to WWE, with the self-proclaimed 'Most Beautiful Woman in WWE' last wrestling in August 2022.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion may have sported a new look, but she maintained the same confident and cocky attitude.

Who do YOU think will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below!

