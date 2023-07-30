Former Women's Champion fires shots at WWE following Trish Stratus' return

Trish Stratus returned to WWE earlier this year and is currently embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch heading into SummerSlam. The former Women's Champion has returned to the company several times since her retirement and has been able to boost the division she was once on top of.

Whilst talking to MuscleManMalcolm on Youtube, former WWE Superstar Melina was asked for her thoughts on Stratus' return, and she had an interesting response.

"Only certain personality types or the company's chosen people are allowed to do that because we could bring back a Jazz... and they are the ones who enhanced Trish's career. So there are people who made Trish look good... There are people who enhanced her, who taught her that, who carried her through matches, they need their credit. If only we could bring them back, but we don't wanna bring them back because we only have the people we choose." [From 00:15 to 00:56]

Melina went on to talk about how Mickie James could have been put into a storyline of this caliber when she made her return back in 2017, but she wasn't, and it leads to a lot of questions about her treatment in the company.

Melina returned to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Melina is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time and carried the company alongside Mickie James following Trish Stratus and Lita's departure back in 2006.

Melina hasn't been called back by WWE as many times as some of the other former stars, but she did make her return back at the 2022 Royal Rumble when she entered at number two alongside Sasha Banks. The two women stole the show, even though Melina didn't last as long as expected in the match.

Do you think agree with Melina's thoughts about Trish Stratus' return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.