Former Women's Champion Nikki Cross has given us a rather eirie update after "kidnapping" fellow WWE personality Byron Saxton.

Cross underwent a charater change back in October. Going from Nikki A.S.H. to her older, deranged persona. To hammer it in, she tore away her mask and even binned the 24/7 Championship. Since then, the former Ms. Money in the Bank has aligned with Damage CTRL and part-taken in the first main roster Women's War Games match in the company's history at Survivor Series. She is now on the verge of a creepy feud with Candice LaRae.

The 33-year old recently posted a video of herself dragging Saxton, who was cosplaying as an elf, across the floor backstage. She was donning a Santa hat herself. Despite not being a part of any storyline or being featured on TV, the former Sanity member was in character in the short clip. This was obviously a bit of harmless fun.

Nikki has now posted an update regarding Byron Saxton's condition following the kidnapping.

"I assure you he is safe and sound right @ByronSaxton……. RIGHT?!?!?!?!?!" she tweeted

Nikki Cross hasn't wrestled in a match in WWE since the December 5th episode of Monday Night RAW, where she took on Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss in a #1 Contendership Qualifying match for the RAW Women's Championship. Alexa Bliss triumphed on the night.

Nikki Cross recently teased WWE return of a popular stable

Nikki Cross recently took to social media to tease the WWE return of her former faction Sanity.

The group, made up of Cross, Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolff, made their NXT debut on October 12th, 2016. Cross played the role of the group's Sinister Sister, which is where she developed her crazy character. She was essential to the faction's identity and success. While the men won the NXT Tag titles, she pursued the brand's Women's Championship.

Sanity was brought to the main roster in 2018 with Cross being the notable absentee. The group saw limited success on SmackDown before splitting up. The former RAW Women's Champion is the only member of the quartet currently employed by the Stamford-based promotion.

Nikki Cross recently shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story, feuling rumors about the group reforming in WWE. This is primarily because the message includes 10-12-16, the faction's NXT debut date

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT.



#WWERAW Nikki Cross with another SAnitY tease.The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT. Nikki Cross with another SAnitY tease.The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT. 👀 #WWERAW https://t.co/oh0erjEYbR

Since their release, all three male members of Sanity have found their separate ways back into wrestling. Killian Dain now wrestles across the indie scene in Europe and has also appeared for AEW and NJPW in the year since his release. Alexander Wolff is also a regular on the European independent scene, while Eric Young was recently seen on IMPACT Wrestling. All this means that not much is stopping all three of them from re-signing with WWE.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes