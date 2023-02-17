Former Women’s Champion mocks Liv Morgan following loss on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has had a rough week heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event this weekend.

In a RAW vs. SmackDown six-woman tag match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion tapped out to Asuka Monday night, and various members of the match have been taking shots at her online ever since.

The latest came from RAW Superstar Carmella, who took to social media to mock Morgan for tapping out to Asuka in their six-woman tag team match this week on WWE RAW, tweeting out:

"I guess @YaOnlyLivvOnce wasn't ready for @WWEAsuka ... *Smirking emoji*," Carmella said in a tweet.

While The Princess of Staten Island is currently set for a big game, she'll have to back up her tweets with her fists this Saturday night in Montreal inside the Elimination Chamber.

Liv Morgan fires back at Carmella and says she's ready for this Saturday's Elimination Chamber match

Liv Morgan has never been one to back down from another WWE Superstar inside the squared circle, and social media is no exception.

Morgan wasted no time in responding to Carmella's comments and made it clear that she was ready for Carmella, Asuka, and the Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night. Tweeting out:

"Hahahaha not u thinking of me on a random Thursday afternoon *heart hands emoji* Not only am I ready for @WWEAsuka & #WWEChamber... I'm ready for u Mella. Anytime, anywhere princess *winking tongue sticking out emoji*," Liv Morgan said in a tweet.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

