Former women’s champion posts cryptic image teasing overdue WWE return

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has continued to tease her return to the company on social media.

The Queen was last seen in action in May when she took on Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" Match. It was disclosed after the bout that Flair had broken her arm during her showdown with Rousey. The injury was a kayfabe reason to write her off TV programming as she needed time off to marry her now husband, Andrade El Idolo.

The 36-year-old is now well settled into her married life and is rumored to make an in-ring return soon. Amidst all the speculation, Flair recently posted a picture on Instagram where she appears to be teasing a comeback. The former SmackDown Women's Champion followed it up with a cryptic story on Instagram that featured her wrestling boots.

Bianca Belair wants to face Charlotte Flair in WWE

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair are two of the most accomplished female wrestlers in WWE. While The EST may not have won as many titles as Flair, she has been unstoppable since moving up to the main roster in 2020.

Belair recently surpassed 200 days as the RAW Women's Champion. During this historic title reign, she has defeated the likes of Becky Lynch and Bayley, among others. The 33-year-old has also picked up a victory over Sasha Banks in the past and has now seemingly set her sights on The Queen.

Belair revealed in the post-Survivor Series press conference that she'd love to lock horns with Rhea Ripley or Flair down the line. The EST of WWE had her own reason for choosing The Queen as her potential future opponent:

"My second choice would be Charlotte Flair. I've always said one of my goals is to eventually defeat all Four Horsewomen, these women have done amazing things (...) but I have one more and that's Charlotte Flair, so in a perfect world it would be Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair," said Belair.

Bianca Belair and Flair have faced off twice in the past. However, both their matches ended in disqualification. With The Queen seemingly on her way back to WWE, the RAW Women's Champion has the golden chance to accomplish her goal of defeating every member of the Four Horsewomen.

Would you like to see a showdown between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair? Sound off below, and let us know.

