Former Women’s Champion reacts to being omitted from report regarding female powerhouses in WWE

There are a lot of powerhouses in WWE's Women's division across both RAW and SmackDown.

Over the last several years, the women of RAW and SmackDown have become a lot more hard-hitting and intense, putting the women's division on equal footing with men across the company.

ESPN recently put out an article calling Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley powerhouses ahead of WrestleMania 39. The company put out a post promoting that article on its public relations account. You can check out that tweet by clicking here.

After Bianca Belair responded to the tweet with a flex emoji, the leader of Damage CTRL Bayley responded to the RAW Women's Champion by reminding her that her faction has muscles too:

"@BiancaBelairWWE Damage CTRL has muscles too," Bayley said in a tweet.

Has WWE done a good job hyping the women's matches at WrestleMania 39?

As of this writing, there are four women's matches scheduled for WrestleMania 39. But there have been a lot of fans who state that the company has done a poor job building the majority of these matches.

Following the Royal Rumble, it seemed like a certainty that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair would headline Night One of WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

But the build has left a lot to be desired over the past two months. There is now a push where fans would prefer to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take on The Usos in the main event of night one instead.

It still hasn't been announced which match will headline night one of WrestleMania 39, but we should have that answer any day now.

What do you make of Bayley's tweet? Do you think the women's matches could have been built better heading into WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

