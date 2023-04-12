Former women's champion reacts to Trish Stratus betraying Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Multi-time women's champion Bayley recently reacted to Trish Stratus' betrayal of Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

During this week's episode of the red brand, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez challenged Becky Lynch and Lita for the women's tag team title. Unfortunately for Lynch, Lita was attacked before the match, and Trish Stratus was brought in to replace her. The two women failed to keep their titles, and after the match, Stratus attacked Becky Lynch from behind and laid her out with a Chick Kick.

Following the shocking betrayal, Lynch's long-time rival, Bayley, took to Twitter to showcase her reaction. She posted a video of Lynch betraying her during their days in NXT and referred to it as "karma."

"Bc karma. Bye." she wrote.

Expected plans for Trish Stratus following heel turn

Following Trish's heel turn on RAW, it has been speculated that she was responsible for Lita's assault. It appears that taking out Lita could have been the first step in her nefarious scheme against Becky Lynch, who is her main target.

Recent reports have suggested that Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will continue to feud until SummerSlam. However, Lita's involvement in the rivalry seems to be unclear.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam. The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.

Stratus returned to WWE in February of this year to assist Lita and Becky Lynch in their victory over Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. At WrestleMania 39, she even joined forces with them to take on Damage CTRL, where the babyface team emerged victorious.

While it is yet to be confirmed, indications suggest that Trish may face Becky Lynch in a match at the upcoming Backlash event. This will be especially intriguing given that the Hall of Famer has not played the role of a heel in quite some time.

