Former Women's Champion returns to WWE programming on SmackDown; her last match was nearly 3 months ago

The latest episode of SmackDown subtly featured the return of a respected WWE veteran. After months of speculation following the end of her contract, Natalya is back on our screens.

WWE aired a video package about the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event and the company's history in Germany during SmackDown. Natalya narrated it, with multiple members of her family being featured. This was The Queen of Harts' first involvement with the company since she last wrestled on the June 4, 2024, episode of NXT.

Natalya even shared a special message on X/Twitter, saying how much she loves the German WWE fans:

Trending

"I love looking back on so many special wrestling moments in Germany and nothing but love for our German fans... eine liebe"

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While she reportedly re-signed with WWE in July, it is not known when Natalya will return to the ring. The Queen of Harts was on both RAW and NXT before going on a hiatus, so some clarification may be needed on which brand she will be on going forward.

The Bash in Berlin match card seems to be complete now, following Nick Aldis' huge announcement on SmackDown. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will challenge Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in Berlin, Germany.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback