A-Town Down Under kicked off WWE SmackDown with The Grayson Waller Effect, and tonight's guest was the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Grayson interrupted the champ's entrance and told him to get in the ring before saying Cody liked to make everything about him.

Rhodes tried to convince us why Kevin Owens was the perfect fit as a title challenger and hinted at Waller using Theory to further his career before Grayson told him to shut up.

Cody said they were all waiting for Austin to do something about it, and Waller said they were best friends, unlike Rhodes and Owens. He talked about how KO had turned on his friends before with a video.

Kevin Owens showed up and said that the ones he turned on had it coming and that he would never turn on Cody. KO called on Nick Aldis, who showed up and set up a tag match between KO and Cody against A-Town Down Under.

Owens attacked Waller and Theory, and the latter ran off, but Cody took a strike from KO on accident as SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results (August 23, 2024):

LA Knight def. Santos Escobar to retain the WWE United States Championship

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi def. Blair Davenport & Unholy Union

The Bloodline def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens & Cody Rhodes def. A-Town Down Under

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar - WWE United States Championship match

Legado Del Fantasma attacked the champ before the match and was ejected from ringside before the bell was rung. Lopez tried interfering but was also ejected before LA got the early advantage.

Knight sent Escobar outside and smacked his head on the announce desk before the latter got him with double knees onto the barricades. Back in the ring, Santos got a frog splash before Knight hit a big slam but took a superkick. Knight came back with the BFT and won.

Result: LA Knight def. Santos Escobar to retain the WWE United States Championship

Grade: B

Carmelo Hayes talked about Andrade before the latter entered the barbershop and set up another match with Melo.

Backstage on SmackDown, Santos Escobar yelled at Legado Del Fantasma before setting up a match with Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin.

WWE SmackDown Results: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Blair Davenport & Unholy Union

Belair and Dawn kicked off the match, and Bianca got an early moonsault before getting a dive to the outside. Belair was dominating but Davenport cut her off and got some kicks before making the tag to Dawn.

Cargill took control of the match, taking Davenport out with a powerbomb and Alba with a fallaway slam before hitting a chokeslam on Dawn. Naom tagged in and got some moves of her own, tossing Davenport onto the apron and taking out the tag champs before getting the moonsault on Blair for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi def. Blair Davenport & Unholy Union

Grade: B-

The Bloodline was out next, and Solo Sikoa got on the mic to say that the Original Tribal Chief was DONE and he would take the WWE Championship back for his family.

He then asked Jacob Fatu to step up and hand Tonga Loa the WWE Tag Team Championship before saying that Fatu couldn't be the tag champion since he was The Enforcer.

The Street Profits showed up, and we headed for the tag title match shortly afterward.

WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline (c) vs. The Street Profits - WWE Tag Team Championship match

Dawkins and Loa kicked off the match, and Angelo hit a Sunset Flip early on before getting some strikes and a big lariat. Ford and Tama tagged in, and the champs got in control with some big suplexes.

Montez returned with a big dive, but Tama Tonga broke the pin before hitting a big DDT. Solo ran distraction, and Ford hit them with a dive before Fatu took out the challengers, allowing Tonga to hit the reverse STO on Dawkins for the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

After the match, The Bloodline attacked the Street Profits, and DIY ran in to make the save.

Solo and his boys took both teams down before Sikoa hit DIY with Samoan Spikes on SmackDown.

Grade: B

Michin got a short promo about taking down Nia Jax before we saw Nia's crown broken last week in the attack.

Jax told Tiffany to fix the crown before threatening Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

WWE SmackDown Results: Kevin Owens & Cody Rhodes vs. A-Town Down Under

Owens and Waller kicked off the match, and Cody was tagged in early with the babyfaces in control of the match. Theory got a cheap shot from the apron before tagging, hitting a big dive on KO, and taking Cody off the apron. After a break, Owens was in the ring and made the tag to Cody, who took Waller down with a powerslam and the Disaster Kick.

Waller headed outside, and Theory interrupted Cody's dive to the outside, letting Grayson regain the advantage. Rhodes returned with the Cody Cutter and made the tag to KO, who wiped both opponents out at ring and hit sentons on the floor. Waller took a cannonball in the ring before KO got a Swanton Bomb for a near fall.

Cody came in and hit the Cross Rhodes on Theory before Waller dodged the stunner but took a superkick. KO hit the pop-up powerbomb on Waller before getting the win.

Result: Kevin Owens & Cody Rhodes def. A-Town Down Under

Grade: B+

KO stood behind Cody after the match and looked like the former Universal Champ might attack the champ. Instead, he handed him his title belt. They then shared a hug and celebrated as SmackDown went off the air.

