Popular tag team gets assaulted after trying to save The Street Profits from The Bloodline 

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 24, 2024 02:23 GMT
Street Profits and Bloodline
The Bloodline has been a dominant faction on SmackDown (source: WWE's website & X account)

The Bloodline tried to attack The Street Profits after their match on SmackDown. A popular tag team came to their rescue, but they ended up getting assaulted.

DIY surprised everyone when they won the WWE Tag Team Championship a couple of weeks ago. However, their title reign was short-lived, and they lost the titles to Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu.

Since then, they haven't been able to regain the gold. They came close to being number one contenders but lost to The Street Profits. Tonight on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made the surprising decision to strip Jacob Fatu of the title and hand it to Tonga Loa since the former would now be his special enforcer.

This Bloodline segment was interrupted by The Street Profits, who claimed they were going to win the titles from them. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins brought the fight to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. They were in control when Solo Sikoa distracted the referee, which allowed Jacob Fatu to get involved in the match. This allowed Tama Tonga to pick up the pinfall win. But this didn't satisfy The Bloodline, who wanted to send a message by attacking Ford and Dawkins.

DIY came to their rescue, but the numbers proved to be too much to handle. In the end, Solo Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike on Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

It will be interesting to see if DIY will get their rematch against Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
