Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to share a picture of herself wearing Sami Zayn's new "My Dawg!" merchandise.

The Honorary Uce has released a new t-shirt design on the Pro Wrestling Tees website. The limited edition will only be on sale for 2 months and all profits from its sales will go towards SamiForSyria mobile vans.

SamiForSyria Mobile Vans provide medical care for refugees in Syria displaced by civil conflict in the Middle-Eastern country. People with no access to basic amenities like electricity and running water are provided medical care. Zayn partnered up with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) to kickstart these vans 5 years ago to help the people in need in his country of descent.

Rhea Ripley recently shared her support for Sami Zayn's new merch, which in turn supports SamiForSyria. She promoted the T-shirt on Twitter.

"MY DAWG! 100% of the profit from these shirts go to two mobile clinics in Syria which are operated by SamiForSyria. Please grab a shirt and help out! They are up for a limited time only so don’t miss out" she tweeted

100% of the profit from these shirts go to two mobile clinics in Syria which are operated by SamiForSyria. Please grab a shirt and help out! They are up for a limited time only so don’t miss out 🤙🏼



Having been released on December 9, the T-shirts would only be on sale for 14 days.

Other WWE Superstars also promoted Sami Zayn's "My Dawg!" T-shirts

Other WWE Superstars have also promoted Sami Zayn's "My Dawg!" T-shirts on their social media.

Despite not being official WWE merchandise and not being sold on the company's website, the T-shirts have been rocked and promoted by several superstars.

Zayn's fellow Bloodline member The Usos joined the Canadian superstar in a photoshoot with the tee on. Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch also promoted the merch with a comically photoshopped picture.

"My Dawgs!! Get your limited edition @SamiZayn shirt on @PWTees. All profits go to #SamiForSyria - to fund mobile clinics in Syria, delivering medical care to civilians displaced by war. Limited time only, be ucey and get them now," Becky tweeted

Current NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day have also worn and promoted the T-shirts on social media.

Only 72 hours left to get this shirt, 100% of proceeds go to fund our two SamiForSyria mobile clinics.

Despite being on different brands and being on opposite ends of the face/heel spectrum, WWE Superstars have come together to promote Sami Zayn's noble cause. However, the T-shirt went on sale for a limited time and will soon be out of stock.

