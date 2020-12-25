Former Women's Champion says WWE should let Mia Yim be herself

Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim commented on Twitter on how WWE is using Mia Yim. Kim believes that WWE should remove Reckoning's mask and let Mia Yim be herself. Mia Yim debuted as Reckoning, currently the only female member of RETRIBUTION back in August. You can see Gail Kim's tweet down below:

I love these two women! WWE, take that mask off Mia Yim and let her be https://t.co/AWCkWrSEq5 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) December 24, 2020

In the tweet, Gail Kim showed her appreciation for two very talented women on WWE's roster, namely Nikki Cross and of course Mia Yim, or as she is as known as now, Reckoning. There has been a lot of criticism towards WWE revolving around RETRIBUTION, as many fans do not know how exactly the stable ties into anything from a 'creative' standpoint.

The criticism has increased since Mia Yim's in-ring debut as Reckoning against Dana Brooke. The reason being that the WWE seemed to have curbed any future push for Yim, following a wardrobe malfunction which saw Reckoning's mask removed, revealing Mia Yim as the character.

There is no failure. You either win or learn. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/v2TA6x0N6v — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) December 2, 2020

One could say that this has not been the best time in Mia Yim's WWE run, so advice from Gail Kim will be appreciated. Kim had one lone reign as WWE Women's Champion back in 2003. She left the company on bad terms and is better remembered for her time with TNA/ IMPACT Wrestling.

Mia Yim's WWE career so far

Mia Yim has been having a hard time in her new role as Reckoning of RETRIBUTION. However, things were not always so bad. Yim performed under her own name for two years in the Black and Gold brand, where she gained popularity after competing in NXT Women's Championship matches and even teamed up with real-life boyfriend Keith Lee.

Mia Yim and Keith Lee have been dating even before they joined NXT

Since her debut as Reckoning, Mia Yim has had three professional matches, losing two and winning one. She lost her first match against Dana Brooke, her second in a tag match against Ricochet and Brooke, and finally won her first match on WWE Main Event against Nikki Cross.

Do you think the WWE should let Reckoning remove the mask and work as Mia Yim? Let us know in the comments section below.