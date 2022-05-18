"At the end I will be there" - Former Women's Champion sends emotional message to Sasha Banks and Naomi

Shayna Baszler has sent an emotional message to Sasha Banks and Naomi after the duo reportedly walked out of WWE.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Boss and The Glow walked out of the company. The reasons varied, with several reports claiming the two were frustrated with their creative direction. Meanwhile, WWE's official statement claims they were uncomfortable with two of their scheduled opponents.

While wrestlers and fans in the online community have been split on the issue, Shayna Baszler has taken to Twitter to offer her respect for the duo. The Queen of Spades posted two pictures of herself wrestling Sasha Banks and Naomi along with a curious caption:

“There shall come a time far from now when our chapter itself is dying even as I am now dying.Then my sons I will list’n for your call from whatever realms of death hold me & come I shall-no matter what laws of life & death forbid. At the end I will be there. For the final battle.”

Check out Shayna Baszler’s tweet below:

Oddly enough, the quote in Baszler's tweet comes from Warhammer 40k. The Queen of Spades is known to be a fan of the franchise, having worn Warhammer-inspired gear on WWE programming in the past.

What were the reasons for Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out?

Sasha Banks and Naomi shook the WWE Universe when they decided to walk out as RAW was getting started last night. The Women's Tag Team Champions reportedly laid their titles on John Laurinaitis' desk before leaving the building.

WWE's official statement indicates that the two felt they were not getting respect as the tag champs. However, Dave Meltzer has speculated that one or both women may have had issues with their respective contracts. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

“Naomi was going to win the match and challenge Bianca Belair for the championship on the pay-per-view. So, it wasn’t about them getting buried in the match or anything like that, but there was something that happened and it may have to do with a contract situation with one or both of them." Meltzer added: "I think that more will probably be coming out as to the ‘why?’ and what they were unhappy about. It wasn’t something that just happened tonight. Some of it was building up and things like that."

Check out WWE's statement on the issue below:

