Becky Lynch has already conquered WWE, and now she's seemingly looking to take on Hollywood as well.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news this morning that the RAW Superstar has been cast in the role of Cyndi Lauper in season three of the hit NBC show Young Rock. Lynch took to social media to acknowledge the announcement and how excited she was for everyone to see it.

"I am pumped for you all to watch! I loved every second working with the fantastic folks on #YoungRock Don’t miss it!" Becky Lynch said in a tweet.

SmackDown Superstar Natalya was very excited by the announcement as she took to social media to tell Lynch how happy she is for her. Nattie also revealed that Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" was her first wrestling entrance theme.

"Happy for you @BeckyLynchWWE! I love Cyndi Lauper and I know you'll absolutely kill it in this role! 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' was my first ring entrance music *double heart emoji* *music notes emoji*," Natalya said in a tweet.

The Rock comments on Becky Lynch's role in Young Rock

The Rock took to Instagram this morning to speak on Becky Lynch's involvement with the show and revealed that she'd be making her debut on the season premiere this Friday night.

"Cool news alert *siren emoji* Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast *two flame emojis* Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only - the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in - and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!! TOMORROW NIGHT ON @NBC! YOUNG ROCK FRIDAY NIGHT 8:30pm EST @sevenbucksprod #fiercebabyproductions Only on NBC *flame emoji*," The Rock posted on Instagram.

This is the first season of Young Rock that will go head-to-head with WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if two wrestling-centric shows on network television at the same time will hurt the viewership or not.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch landing the role of Cyndi Lauper on Young Rock? Will the show going head-to-head with SmackDown hinder your ability to watch it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

