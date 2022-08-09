Former Women's Champion sends warning to Shayna Baszler on her birthday

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi sent a grim warning to Shayna Baszler on her birthday.

Naomi has not been seen on WWE TV since she and tag team partner Sasha Banks walked out on the company. The pair threw down their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on May 17th, before a RAW taping. Reportedly, the walkout was due to booking concerns, however, they have recently made appearances for photo-ops.

The now 42-year-old has continued her work in WWE and is currently the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Title. Before this, the Queen of Spades had a short-lived tag team with Natalya. The former NXT Women's Champion celebrated her birthday today, and the absent Naomi was on hand with a warning, via Twitter:

"Happy birthday Shay Shay @QoSBaszler but just know you can still get swung on." she wrote

It is important to note that the tweet was tongue-in-cheek given the prescience of a laughing-face emoji in the caption.

When will Shayna Baszler challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Shayna Baszler is currently the next challenger for SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

The two are set to battle for the championship at WWE's upcoming UK stadium show, Clash At The Castle. Live from Cardiff, Wales, the event will be the first of its kind in the city and will take place at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd.

The Queen of Spade's push towards the world title picture is suspected to be one of many creative changes implemented by Triple H. Given how strongly The Game booked the Queen of Spades in NXT, she could be set for big things under his leadership.

Who do you think will walk out of WWE Clash At The Castle with the SmackDown Women's Title? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

