Naomi starts new business following rumored WWE exit

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi has entered a new business endeavor following her rumored WWE departure.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion walked out of the company earlier this year alongside her real-life friend and then-tag team partner Sasha Banks. The two women were reportedly upset with the division's booking. WWE suspended both women and stripped them of their women's tag team titles. It was then reported that the two women have been released from the promotion.

It now appears that the former women's champion is making her first venture post-WWE. She will now ply her craft in the t-shirt business on a site called For Ur Wear.

The official Twitter account for the website made a post earlier today to confirm the news and show off a range of the 50 available shirts. The former women's champion's tees are black, with her image printed on in a range of colors. These include pink, purple, green, and yellow.

"#NowAvailable #Trinity fka #Naomi ‘Glow’ T-Shirts. This is a black tee exclusive and only 50 available," For Ur Wear wrote.

When was Naomi's last WWE match?

Prior to their suspension from WWE, Naomi and Sasha Banks were enjoying a run as the Women's Tag Team Champions. The latter's last match in the promotion came on May 15. Taking place at a WWE Live: Sunday Stunner event, the former women's champion teamed up with Banks to defeat Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Her last match on the company's TV programming came during the May 13 episode of SmackDown when the Boss n Glow Connection faced Natalya and Baszler in a winning effort.

Naomi and Sasha Banks are currently scheduled to appear at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on August 6 and 7. This will be the first time the two women will appear together after their walkout.

