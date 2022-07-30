Sasha Banks and Naomi confirmed for upcoming event after WWE suspension 

Sasha Banks and Naomi are scheduled to make an appearance at an upcoming convention next month following their suspension from WWE.

Both superstars infamously walked out of Monday Night RAW on May 16th before their advertised match in the main event of the show. They were suspended indefinitely without pay and The Boss was reportedly let go by the company after requesting her release.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have since changed their Instagram bios to say "professional wrestler" instead of "WWE Superstar." It was also reported that The Blueprint is charging $30 000 for non-wrestling appearances. Both stars, however, are still listed on the active roster page on WWE.com.

The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) recently announced on Twitter that Sasha Banks and Naomi will appear at the convention on August 6 and 7 in Chicago next month.

C2E2 @c2e2 Another guest has entered the C2E2 ring. Trinity Fatu “Naomi” joins Mercedes Varnado “Sasha Banks” in Chicago Aug 6 & 7. Get your tickets now to meet this girl power duo: C2E222.com/BuyTickets Another guest has entered the C2E2 ring. Trinity Fatu “Naomi” joins Mercedes Varnado “Sasha Banks” in Chicago Aug 6 & 7. Get your tickets now to meet this girl power duo: C2E222.com/BuyTickets https://t.co/DiU8JlTKts

WWE is reportedly trying to get Sasha Banks and Naomi back following Vince McMahon's retirement

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement last week at the age of 77. His daughter Stephanie is the co-CEO of the company and his son-in-law Triple H is the new head of creative.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, the powers that be are trying to get Sasha and Naomi to return to WWE.

"It's kind of up in the air. They're gone," Meltzer said. "The last I heard was that there would be attempts made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it's up in the air. I don't think there's anything definite just yet."

It wouldn't be surprising if they end up going back to the company, as they are two of the top female stars in the entire industry.

