Former Women’s Champion shares cryptic update ahead of WWE RAW return

The first episode of WWE RAW following the Royal Rumble is just a few hours away, and it is going to be a newsworthy show.

At the premium live event this past Saturday night, Rhea Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at #1 and went the distance. Liv Morgan also had an impressive showing in the match as entrant #2 and made it to the end of the match as well. The final three superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble were Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow finally returned to the company at the premium live event and almost earned a title shot at WrestleMania. Near the end of the Royal Rumble match, Asuka tried to spit the green mist in Ripley's eyes, but The Eradicator ducked. The mist hit Liv Morgan and blinded the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ripley capitalized and eventually eliminated both Asuka and Morgan to win the Women's Royal Rumble match and earned a title shot at the biggest show of the year.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, Asuka took to Twitter to post a cryptic image from the final moments of the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Asuka shares image featuring Bayley ahead of WWE RAW

Asuka and Bayley have had their issues on WWE RAW, and it appears that The Empress of Tomorrow hasn't gotten over it.

Last year, Alexa Bliss and Asuka were briefly united in their battle against Damage CTRL as they attempted to take over the locker room. Bliss and Asuka even captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, only to lose them back to Damage CTRL less than a week later at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The 41-year-old still has The Role Model on her mind and shared an image featuring herself and Bayley during the Royal Rumble before tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Asuka's new persona is seemingly more aggressive, and she seems to have no issue with targeting more than one RAW superstar at a time. It will be interesting to see who Asuka feuds with on the Road to WrestleMania.

