Rhea Ripley shows off war wounds following WWE Royal Rumble victory

Rhea Ripley is a former three-time world champion in WWE. This includes being the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion, holding the NXT Women's Championship, and RAW Women's Championship once each.

Perhaps her biggest win to date came last night at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Rhea Ripley walked away with a Rumble victory after an incredible performance.

She shared a picture via Twitter showing off the wounds she sustained during the contest, claiming:

2023... The year of Rhea "BLOODY" Ripley

The contest itself was debatably the best edition since its inception back in 2018. Ripley eliminated both the inaugural Women's Rumble winner Asuka and Liv Morgan in the thrilling closing moments of the bout to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley has a major hurdle ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Whilst Ripley may have sealed the deal for a guaranteed main event spot at Mania 39, it remains to be seen in what capacity she will make it to The Show of Shows this year. The Eradicator has made an enemy out of former Judgment Day patriarch Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix.

It is a no-brainer that the WWE Hall of Fame couple will possibly cross paths with The Judgment Day in the immediate future. Perhaps we will see them do battle at the Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled to take place in Montreal on February 18, 2023.

As for The Show of Shows, Ripley could face either the blue brand's champion Charlotte Flair, whom the former fought to a losing effort at WrestleMania 36 back in 2020, or the red brand's champion Bianca Belair, whom Rhea has pointed out as a potential Mania 39 opponent.

With high-profile storylines and opponents on her way to WrestleMania, 2023 is indeed the year of the matriarch of Judgment Day.

Whom should Rhea Ripley face at WrestleMania Hollywood? Leave your pick in the comments section below.

