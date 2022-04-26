Former women's champion shares photo of Randy Orton hitting an RKO on her; sends a message to The Viper

Trish Stratus shared quite an interesting throwback picture with Randy Orton in her latest tweet and sent a heartfelt message.

Randy Orton is flooded with congratulatory messages from all corners of the wrestling world. The Viper recently completed 20 years in WWE, a feat only a select few have achieved.

Several WWE legends sent their best wishes to Orton via Twitter, including former women's champion Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a throwback picture from 2006 and congratulated Orton on his achievement.

The picture that Trish shared is from an episode of RAW in 2006, which saw Orton hit a devastating RKO on her. Check out the tweet below:

"Happy anniversary @RandyOrton!! It’s been a pleasure to watch you grow as a performer and into the Superstar - and the great dad and husband that you have over the last 2 decades! #OrtonWeek #ThankYouOrton," wrote Trish.

Randy Orton's RKO on Trish led to a big win for his team

The photo in question is from the September 4, 2006, episode of WWE RAW. On the show, WWE presented a star-studded six-person tag team match. Edge, Orton, and Lita took on fan-favorites John Cena, Carlito, and Trish Stratus. During the bout's closing moments, Orton hit an RKO on Stratus, with Lita pinning her to pick up a big win for her team.

Days later, Orton defeated Carlito in a singles match at Unforgiven 2006. Stratus exacted revenge on Lita at the event by defeating her for the women's title. This was also her retirement match.

Orton is one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions with his partner Riddle. The 42-year-old is in great shape and still has a lot left in the tank. It would be interesting to see what more accomplishments are in store for The Viper in the upcoming years.

